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At a time when everyone is trying to link Manchester City's recent slump to the financial case threatening the English club's future, Enzo Maresca, the Citizens' manager, has come out to settle the matter once and for all, insisting that what happens on the pitch has nothing to do with what is going on off it.

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City host Fulham tomorrow (Saturday) in unfamiliar territory, having lost three games in a row before the international break. A perfect start of seven straight league wins has evaporated, and they've slipped to third, 6 points behind leaders Arsenal.

That sudden slump has fuelled plenty of speculation, not least because of the uncertainty hanging over the club. Last September, the Premier League found City guilty of 114 of the 115 financial charges it had brought against them. The club continue to deny any wrongdoing and are appealing the verdict.

There's no sanction yet. But talk of a heavy points deduction that could send City down has raised questions over whether the pressure off the pitch has affected the players on it and cost them their focus.

Maresca dismissed that idea out of hand, telling his pre-match press conference on Friday: "I don't think the players think about that much. I don't think the players are focused on the noise."

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The Italian then leapt to his side's defence: "If we want to link the noise to the defeats, in the away game at Aston Villa we had a lot of chances. For example, Iliman Ndiaye hit a shot that came back off the post. In the Brighton game, their goalkeeper was man of the match, and in the Nottingham Forest game, Erling Haaland had a chance to score to make it 2-2."

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As Maresca sees it, the problem isn't mental. It comes down to small details in games and bad luck at key moments, not a loss of confidence or fallout from the financial case.

Even without a sanction, City risk falling out of touch with champions Arsenal, who have won nine of their first ten matches. That only piles more pressure on the team before Fulham.

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Still, Maresca shows no sign of panicking or tearing up his plan. He insists there's little difference between the side that started the season superbly and the one that has lost three on the bounce.

He pointed to the bigger picture: "They told me this morning that we have played 16 official matches and won 12 of them. So if you tell me we will win 12 of the next 16 matches, I would agree immediately."

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He went on: "I didn't think we were doing everything perfectly when we were winning games, and I don't think we did everything wrong when we lost games."

For all his calm, Maresca admits that tightening up at the back is now a top priority. City have shipped eight goals in their last four league matches, a record unbefitting of title challengers.

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Looking back at the losses, he said: "We also need to analyse the defeats. In the Aston Villa and Brighton games, the goalkeeper was man of the match. In the Nottingham Forest game, we were not at the required level, especially in the first half."

He added: "We are conceding far too many goals, most of which could have been avoided. The idea is to keep attacking in the same way and creating chances, while maintaining balance in defence."

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City will be boosted by the return of defender Marc Guehi, who, according to Maresca, missed England's Nations League matches with a "minor injury". That's welcome news, and it could help them recover their defensive solidity against Fulham and start the climb back into contention.