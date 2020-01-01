'Marcus has made the point' - Gladbach coach Rose lauds Thuram's celebration after forward supported U.S. protests

The French forward "set an example" by taking a knee while celebrating against Union Berlin as part of the demonstrations against racism

Marco Rose says he is proud of Marcus Thuram for taking a knee in celebration after scoring against Union Berlin, with the coach adding the striker has "set an example".

Thuram scored twice as Gladbach boosted their hopes with a convincing 4-1 victory on Sunday, with Florian Neuhaus and Alassane Plea also finding the net.

However, it was Thuram's celebration after his first goal - Gladbach's second - that grabbed the headlines, as the 22-year-old took a knee, seemingly in relation to ongoing civil unrest in the United States following the death of George Floyd while being arrested in Minnesota this week.

Asked for his opinion on the celebration, Gladbach coach Rose gave Thuram his full backing.

"Marcus has made the point. He has set an example against racism that we all support," Rose told reporters.

Rose was not the only one to offer their support, with ' Marc Bartra sharing an image of Thuram's celebration on his official Twitter account with the caption "#BlackLivesMatter" and "#NoToRacism".

Nor was Thuram the only Bundesliga player to show their support for the protests on Sunday, with winger Jadon Sancho removing his shirt to unveil the message "Justice for George Floyd" after scoring against Paderborn.

Reflecting on a fine display from his side, which saw the Foals move up to third place, Rose, speaking to the club's official website, added: "We implemented what we set out to do very well.

"Union Berlin fought back and kept going. With the ball we exuded a certain dominance, even if we may have made one or two simple mistakes. Nevertheless, we scored four beautiful goals and so I am very happy with the performance and of course with the result."

Needing a victory to move above and , Gladbach produced a dominant performance at Borussia-Park on Sunday - aside from one lapse in concentration.

Some shoddy marking from a set-piece gifted Sebastian Andersson a goal five minutes into the second half, as Union hauled themselves into contention following Neuhaus' opener and a Thuram header.

Union's fightback was short-lived, though, with Thuram helping himself to a second before the hour and Plea on target late on as Gladbach moved back into the Champions League places.