AZ supporter Marco Borsato enjoys watching Netherlands international Kees Smit. The Alkmaar-based singer revealed this in an in-depth interview with NH Nieuws.

No secret there: Borsato follows AZ closely, and this week he travelled to Krakow with his son Luca for the match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

He was interviewed on Wednesday before AZ’s final training session, having been invited by the club to attend the first leg of the Conference League quarter-final. “It’s really my little club. And my son’s too. He knows everything that’s going on,” he said.

He laments that the club often has to sell its brightest talents too soon, and points to Smit as a prime example: “You see what’s happening with Kees now. He’s a prodigy.”

“I’d love to keep him here for another year. The boy is already being hailed as a great talent all over the world, so it’s almost impossible to keep him,” concludes Borsato.

In 72 official appearances for the Alkmaarders, the midfielder has scored six goals and provided ten assists.

The one-cap international is under contract at AZ until mid-2028, and the 20-year-old midfielder is expected to break the club’s transfer record.