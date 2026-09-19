Marciano Vink liked what he saw from Abdellah Ouazane. The 17-year-old Ajax forward came on with 15 minutes left against Excelsior on Saturday, but despite an eye-catching cameo he could not stop his side dropping points in a 2-2 draw.

Ajax created chance after chance against Excelsior and hit the woodwork several times, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The game was analysed on VriendenLoterij Eretribune on ESPN.

"It would not have been strange at all if it had ended 6-2, or 5-1," said Danny Koevermans. "Ajax are doing themselves a huge disservice. And Excelsior have really picked up a bonus point here."

For Vink, Excelsior 'really wanted to go for it'. "I really can't say Ajax played badly, or that this was to be expected."

"Because Ajax have, in my view, really dominated large parts of the match and created chances. This was just one of those games where it didn't come off."

"They get a few thousand-per-cent chances. Brandt, Ouazane... Those are simply really big chances. But then it's 2-2, and you have to push, and because of that maybe you don't make the best decision," Vink thinks, before picking out one player in particular.

"Ouazane came on fantastically. That boy has such wonderful technique. This lad is so good at playing football..."