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LiveTickets
FBL-ITA-SERIEA-AC MILAN-INTER MILANAFP
Translated by

Marchegiani still cannot believe it: “Watching Maignan’s save live, you had the sense you’d witnessed a miracle”

Serie A
AC Milan

Luca Marchegiani commented on Maignan’s save from Spence in the derby from the Sky studio.

During the regular Sky Calcio Club studio discussion, Luca Marchegiani gave his verdict on AC Milan's derby win. The former goalkeeper singled out Maignan's incredible save from Spence's attempt with Milan 2-1 up: "Maignan makes an extraordinary save, even allowing for the fact that the ball comes to him there. But it's from close range, and he's moving. Nine times out of ten, that ball goes in. He manages to direct the ball upwards because he realised that parrying it away would have been impossible. Seeing it in

person

gives you the sense that it was a miracle, but even looking at the replay, I think he showed incredible reactions."

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