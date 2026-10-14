Marcel Keizer speaks very candidly about the period surrounding Abdelhak Nouri’s cardiac arrest

Marcel Keizer has opened up about his first spell at Ajax on Alex Pastoor's podcast Met Open Vizier. The conversation centred on the tragic events surrounding Abdelhak Nouri.

On 8 July 2017, Abdelhak 'Appie' Nouri suffered a cardiac arrest during an Ajax friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria. He was twenty years old.

Keizer had only just taken charge of Ajax.

"We went back to Amsterdam that day. It felt terrible to leave him behind in Austria. We had hope all week, because we knew he was in good hands," Keizer begins. "In the days after it happened, we lived as a squad between hope and fear."

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Eventually, the squad learned that Nouri would never be his old self again. "When we told them… It was very emotional. Some were completely silent. Others started shouting."

Ajax still had to play, with the Europa League qualifying rounds scheduled for the following week. "But some of the lads didn’t want to at all. They asked: 'Why are we still training?' Frenkie de Jong didn’t want to train any more. He couldn’t play football without Appie. The schedule... It’s strange, because it carries on, but it’s understandable too."

At the end of the conversation, Khalid Boulahrouz, also a guest to discuss grief in football, asks Keizer for a fond anecdote about Nouri.

"He was almost like the boss of De Toekomst. Everyone knew who he was. He had everything under control. And there was also the way he treated children in his neighbourhood. He was a generous lad," Keizer concludes.



