The football ruling body, as well as club websites, have taken to social media in remembrance of the late Indomitable Lions star

The Federation of International Football Association, Manchester City, Olympique Lyon and West Ham United have paid tribute to Marc-Vivien Foe who died on June 26, 2003.

Aged 28, the midfielder passed away following a cardiac arrest during a Fifa Confederations Cup semi-final encounter between Cameroon and Colombia inside Stade de Gerland, Lyon.

With Saturday marking the 18th year of his death anniversary, the world’s football ruling body alongside his former teams have taken to social media to remember his legacy.

Remembering Marc-Vivien Foe, who sadly passed away 18 years ago today. 🙏🏿



RIP ♥️🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/A1BnoFPBox — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) June 26, 2021

Marc-Vivien Foé tragically passed away on this day in 2003.



We will never forget him. pic.twitter.com/8jyHeEssHv — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) June 26, 2021

18 years ago today we lost Marc-Vivien Foé.



💚 We miss you. Your memory lives on. pic.twitter.com/ZH4gWGht9Z — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 26, 2021

18 years ago today, Marc-Vivien Foe passed away.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VeJZKpJY5S — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 26, 2021

It was 18 years ago today that City were rocked by the tragic passing of Marc Vivien Foe.



Always in our thoughts 💙



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 26, 2021

Born in Yaounde, Foe began his career at local side Canon Yaounde before joining French top-flight side RC Lens in 1994.

The box-to-box midfielder won the French title on two occasions, playing 18 matches in Lens’ amazing title triumph in 1998—a victory that prompted his first move to the Premier League.

He also represented Olympique Lyonnais when they won the first of their seven consecutive titles in the 2001-02 season.

In addition, the Cameroonian also won the French League Cup with Lyon in 2001. Before then, he was signed by Premier League outfit West Ham United and helped them win the now-defunct Intertoto Cup in 1999.

On the international scene, Foe was part of the Cameroonian squad that won back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 (Nigeria/Ghana) and then again in 2002 (Mali).

He wasn’t present for the team’s Olympic success in 2000 but featured in both Afcon finals.

His runners-up medal at the 2003 Confederation Cup was hung on a giant photograph of the player carried by both French and the Cameroonian players after the match.

Foe was awarded the Bronze Ball for his performances in France after finishing third in the media voting for the Player of the Tournament.

After his demise, he was awarded Cameroon’s Commander of the Nations Order of Valour, while Manchester City retired the No. 23 shirt in his honour and installed a memorial to Foe at their former Maine Road home.

In Lens, there is a street named after him near the team’s stadium, while they and Lyon have retired his No. 17 shirt.