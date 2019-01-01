Mane: Liverpool confident but not arrogant in Premier League title chase

The Reds continue to lead the way in the English top-flight table, with there a belief within the Anfield camp that they can capture the crown

Sadio Mane admits there is plenty of confidence within ’s title-chasing squad, but “not too much” as they are aware there is still a long way to go.

The Reds have positioned themselves at the top of the table through 23 fixtures.

A four-point advantage is held at the summit, with defending champions presenting their closest challenge.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been out in front for some time now, with just one defeat suffered so far, and belief is building when it comes to ending a 29-year wait for domestic supremacy.

Mane has full faith in Liverpool’s ability to get over the line but is eager to avoid generating any added pressure, telling the club’s official website: “We have experience now.

“Of course we are confident if we’re winning – but not too much, we know what can happen. We are still professional footballers and we’re still going to try to take it game by game.

“The season is long and we have many games. Making pressure for ourselves doesn’t help. Why not just try to win games until the end of the season?”

Liverpool’s cause is set to be aided this weekend as they take in a welcome break.

While a number of their Premier League rivals are in action, the Reds will be downing tools after falling at the third round hurdle against .

Klopp has already talked up the benefits of easing the workload on his players, and Mane believes a period of rest will help a squad which has been carrying a number of walking wounded over recent weeks.

The international forward added: “It’s good for us to have a few days off and get a few injured players back, because now there’s quite a lot.

“We still have a strong team. [And] the other players are going to give their best for the team.”

Liverpool will be back in action on Wednesday when they welcome to Anfield.