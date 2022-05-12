Mane and Salah of Liverpool have been better than De Bruyne of Manchester City - Cundy

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy believes the Liverpool duo, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, has been better than Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian was in fine form on Wednesday night, scoring four goals as the Citizens defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 in the Premier League assignment at Molineux Stadium.

The goals took his season's English top-tier goals tally to 15 from 28 matches - his best record in the Premier League. He has also provided seven assists in the process.

Mane has featured for the Reds 33 times this season, and managed 15 goals and two assists, while his teammate Salah has scored 22 goals in the 34 league matches and provided 13 assists.

"I think Kevin de Bruyne’s form has dipped in the last six months," Cundy told talkSPORT.

"If you go back to Kevin de Bruyne two years ago, the version of him was the very, very best. I think he’s coming back into this form – certainly [Wednesday] tonight – but there’s more to come from him.

"Kevin De Bruyne should be in the conversation for PFA Player of the Year, and I don’t think he’s in the top three. Salah’s in it, Mane’s in it, is de Bruyne in it? Is he in the top three? I don’t think we’ve seen his very best recently."

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has lauded the influence made by Mane on the club insisting there is no way he can leave the club for Bayern Munich.

"When I have watched Liverpool as a fan, Sadio Mane is my favourite player," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"There is just something about Mane. He's sacrificed himself at times and the shift he puts in.

"He, along with Salah, has been doing that for five years - they are never injured! They are there week in, week out for 90 minutes, getting the numbers up there every week. What they have done for this football club is unbelievable.

"I'm a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you he will be going nowhere because I will not let him go to Bayern Munich, he'd have me to deal with!

"I love him, absolutely love him to bits. And not just because he's a great player and what he's done for Liverpool."