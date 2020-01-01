Mandava’s red card was justified – Lille boss Galtier

The Mozambique international was sent off in Les Dogues’ home tie with Rennes

manager Christophe Galtier believes Reinildo Mandava’s red card was justified in his side’s opener with on Saturday which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Mozambican left-back was first on the receiving end of a dangerous tackle in the 30th minute from Franco-Cameroonian right-back Sacha Boey with the 19-year-old getting his marching orders immediately.

Mandava needed to get treatment for a few minutes and was soon back on his feet, but went on to commit the same offence as Boey two minutes to the half-time break, this time on Brazilian winger Raphinha. They got a straight red card which saw both saw sides down to 10 men each.

Judging by the nature of the foul, Galtier had no complaints about the referee’s decision to send off Mandava.

"The two red cards are justified. Reinildo is caught in the back in the depth, he takes the ball but it's an unchecked tackle from behind,” Galtier was quoted saying on the Lille website after the match.

Franco-Ivorian midfielder Jonathan Bamba put Les Dogues in front in the 35th minute, but Rennes responded with 16 minutes left on the clock thanks to Damien Da Silva, the assist coming from substitute and -linked Franco-Angolan midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Galtier was pleased with Bamba’s effort and believes the game was dominated by either team in either half, his side in the first and Rennes in the second.

“Jonathan Bamba is a hard-working player, who was very frustrated with last season when his stats weren't very good compared to before,” he said.

“He is a player who is physically ready. He finished off a good goal, there was good timing from the passer, Xeka, who did well.

“In the first period, I think we scored in our strongest moment, a great goal. I found our first half interesting in what we wanted to do and what we had decided to put in place. We had the opportunity to open the scoring, to play 11 against 10.

“If we had returned to the locker room with this configuration, I think it would have been more difficult for Rennes afterwards. Unfortunately, we suffered a lot in the second half. Each team has scored in its highlight. Rennes brought a lot of density. I find that my players raised their level in the first period but lacked precision in the second."

Lille will be on the road next Sunday when they tackle at Stade Auguste-Delaune II.