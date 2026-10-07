Manchester United want to re-sign player they let go for thirty million euros

Scott McTominay could return to the Premier League next summer, Sky Sports report. Manchester United and Aston Villa already made enquiries last summer.

McTominay has been a Napoli player since the summer of 2024, when the Italian club signed him from Manchester United for thirty million euros.

He made himself the main man in Naples straight away in his first season. The Scottish midfielder scored twelve goals and provided six assists, playing a major role in the club's title win. Last season too, he found the net no fewer than ten times.

Last summer, though, McTominay had to undergo heart surgery. As a result, he has hardly played at all this season.

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The midfielder is under contract in Naples until mid-2028. Napoli therefore have to sell him next summer if they want to receive a fee for him.

Manchester United, his old club, and Aston Villa have already made enquiries. The player himself is open to a return to the Premier League. A new deal at Napoli has not yet been ruled out either.

That option looks difficult, though, because Napoli do not seem able to meet McTominay's wage demands.