Manchester United target slips away from Old Trafford: Chelsea move to seal the deal

Chelsea aren't giving up on their plan to bolster the midfield this summer. They're readying a fresh bid for Bournemouth star Alex Scott, hoping to finally convince the Cherries to sell one of their prized assets, even as the south-coast club hold firm on their steep asking price.

Sources have told "CaughtOffside" that Chelsea are preparing an improved offer of around 70 million pounds for Scott, having already seen a 64 million pound bid knocked back by Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old England midfielder sits high on the Blues' summer shortlist. Chelsea's board view him as the ideal man to reinforce the middle of the park ahead of the new campaign.

There's a catch. Even with Chelsea raising their offer, the new bid still comes in below Bournemouth's valuation, with the Cherries demanding 80 million pounds to sanction the deal.

Reports suggest Bournemouth's board have no intention of budging for now. That leaves a financial gap between the two clubs that could stall talks over the coming days.

Henderson deal and interest from the big clubs

Signing Jordan Henderson won't dent Chelsea's appetite for a young midfielder this window, sources explain, with Scott still the preferred option as the Blues build a squad capable of competing for years to come.

Chelsea aren't the only ones circling. Several English clubs are watching Scott's situation closely. Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all count among the interested parties, while Arsenal made early enquiries before switching their focus elsewhere.

One source close to the negotiations said: "Chelsea have made significant progress on the Alex Scott file, and they are ready to submit a new offer worth close to 70 million pounds, but Bournemouth are likely to reject this offer as well."

He added: "We must wait to see what the coming days bring, as other clubs may enter the negotiations, especially since Andoni Iraola is a big admirer of the player's abilities, so Liverpool entering the competition cannot be ruled out."

Arsenal and Manchester United change their priorities

Priorities have shifted at two of the chasing pack. The same sources say Arsenal are now zeroing in on Bruno Guimaraes for their midfield, while Manchester United have cooled on Scott and started weighing up alternatives.

Eli Junior Kroupi's injury has thrown Scott's future into fresh doubt. Some reports reckon the striker's absence could make Bournemouth cling even tighter to their key men and refuse to sell anyone this summer.

Others aren't convinced. Despite speculation that the injury might force the club into a major sale, several sources have dismissed the idea, insisting Bournemouth face no financial pressure that would compel them to cash in on a star.

Financially, Bournemouth are sitting pretty after qualifying for European competition, which hands them plenty of flexibility when it comes to fielding offers for their players.

The club have also banked serious money from recent sales, most notably Antoine Semenyo last winter, along with the exits of Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez. That leaves the board in no rush to green-light another departure this summer unless the fee is right.