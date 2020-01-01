Manchester United target Koulibaly tells Napoli president he wants to leave – report

The 28-year-old Senegal international is believed to have made a request to depart the Stadio San Paolo outfit

Kalidou Koulibaly is believed to have told president Aurelio De Laurentiis of his intention to leave the side in the summer.

The centre-back has been a defensive rock for the Parthenopeans since his arrival in 2014 from , helping them to finish as runners-up to last season.

The international has reportedly been a long transfer target for Premier League side , who are looking to bolster their defence in their quest to challenge for titles next season.

According to Naples outlet Il Mattino, Koulibaly has told his club president that he wants to leave the Italian side at the end of the season in a phone conversation.

Besides the Red Devils, French champions are also believed to be interested in acquiring the defender in the summer.

This term, despite injury problems, the centre-back has featured in 21 games across all competitions before all football activities were suspended in and due to the coronavirus.

Koulibaly also played a pivotal role as the Parthenopeans secured the Supercoppa Italiana in 2014.