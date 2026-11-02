Manchester United scout four Borussia Dortmund stars including Jobe Bellingham and Serhou Guirassy during Bayern Munich clash

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Manchester United dispatched scouts to watch Borussia Dortmund quartet Jobe Bellingham, Serhou Guirassy, Felix Nmecha and Daniel Svensson during Saturday's Bundesliga clash at Bayern Munich. The Premier League giants kept a close eye on the visiting contingent at the Allianz Arena as they assess potential transfer targets ahead of 2027.

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English giants monitor visiting quartet

According to TEAMtalk, United recruitment officials were in Bavaria to evaluate Bellingham, Guirassy, Nmecha and Svensson ahead of the winter transfer window. While the first three are established long-term targets who have been tracked throughout the campaign, the left-back has recently joined their shortlist. The monitored contingent helped Dortmund earn a crucial 2-2 draw that keeps them level on points with Bayern in the title race.

Key trio carry hefty valuations

Bellingham, Guirassy and Nmecha all started Saturday's encounter and delivered influential displays to help the visitors claim a share of the spoils. The report states that Old Trafford decision-makers view Guirassy as a particularly appealing option for their long-term centre-forward plans, believing the experienced Guinea international possesses the clinical profile needed to bolster their frontline.

However, the outlet notes that convincing Dortmund to part company with their prolific marksman is regarded as extremely difficult and unlikely at this stage. That same financial and sporting obstacle applies to midfield duo Bellingham and Nmecha, with the Red Devils hierarchy fully aware that both players command substantial transfer fees that would make any prospective deal challenging to complete.

Swedish full-back emerges as alternative

Alongside those three established names, it is claimed that United have conducted extensive background work on 24-year-old defender Svensson over recent months as they look to reinforce the left side of their backline. Strengthening that specific department remains an ongoing priority for the club after they failed in a summer pursuit of Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall.

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Although Hall is still heavily admired at Old Trafford, his recent decision to pen a fresh contract at St James' Park has forced recruitment staff to explore alternative options across the continent. Even so, insiders suggest that while Svensson continues to be assessed closely, any formal approach for the Sweden international is viewed as a possibility for next summer rather than January.

Fierce European competition awaits suitors

United must now decide whether to pursue another left-back target during the winter market or wait until the end of the campaign to move for Svensson. Complicating matters further, findings indicate that nearly every major European club had representatives attending Saturday's showcase fixture in Munich. Domestic rivals Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all had scouts present, ensuring fierce competition for Dortmund's prized assets.