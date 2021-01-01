Who is Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford's favourite cricketer?

The Manchester United star tagged his favourite international cricketer in a Twitter question and answer session...

England national team forward Marcus Rashford revealed his favourite cricketer among other preferences during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Inviting questions from his fans on Tuesday, "Let’s chat. Who’s got a question?," Rashford had tweeted. Not surprisingly, the 23-year-old was flooded with questions with various contexts.

From a footballing perspective, he answered several questions such as picking England team-mate Jadon Sancho as his favourite player in the Bundesliga. Rashford named Paul Scholes and Andres Iniesta in the same bracket of all-time best midfielders and "Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney for different reasons" when asked who is favourite footballer of all time.

But when it comes to Marcus Rashford's favourite cricketer, he went on to name England's Jofra Archer.

Archer has recently undergone a surgery on his right hand due to which he has been reportedly ruled out of the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

The English pacer, who played a couple of Tests and five T20Is (twenty-over cricket games) against India, also gave a cheeky reaction to Rashford picking him.

Among other questions, Rashford chose Italian as his favourite cuisine and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne as a rival he'd like to play with.

And for his 'favourite free-kick taker not named David Beckham', Rashford replied, "I used to love to watch Luis Nani. He was one of the only ones that could knuckle the ball."

Manchester United, on 57 points from 29 games, currently trail leaders Manchester City by 14 points. The Red Devils have a game in hand, which is against Brighton on Sunday night but the Citizens take on Leicester City before that on Saturday.