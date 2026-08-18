Barcelona are preparing to open talks over Gavi's contract renewal in the coming months. The Spanish midfielder still has four years left on his current deal. The move reflects the club's determination to keep him and strengthen his standing within the project, and it coincides with Rodri's arrival at Camp Nou.

According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona plan to begin negotiations with Gavi's representatives over the coming months. Manchester United, meanwhile, have shown interest in the player at the request of manager Michael Carrick.

The renewal push comes despite Gavi being tied to the club until 2030. The sporting management under Deco and the coaching staff led by Hansi Flick are delighted with his development and his role in the side, and they want to keep him as a key figure in their future plans.

Gavi himself shows no desire to move on. He feels happy at Barcelona and sees the club as home, having risen through the academy to the first team. He also enjoys a strong relationship with Flick, who has helped him grow both technically and personally.

Flick has earmarked a special role for Gavi, building the youngster into his schemes for the new season. The player, in turn, wants to keep developing and to climb towards a bigger role in the future, one that could eventually see him wear the captain's armband.

United's interest arrives after major moves to bolster their midfield. The English club have spent around 100 million euros on André Santos and Youri Tielemans, and their priority now is a left-back.

Even so, Barcelona look in no mood to hand United a genuine opening. Their plan points firmly towards tying Gavi down to a new contract, a clear message about his value to the sporting project.

Rodri's arrival, then, has not squeezed Gavi out of the picture. If anything, it has pushed the management to double down on their faith in the young midfielder, with a move that could settle his future early and shut the door on Manchester United.