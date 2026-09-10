Manchester United enjoy a carefree evening and record a comfortable win over the Champions League debutants

Manchester United have kicked off their Champions League campaign with an emphatic win. At Old Trafford, Michael Carrick's side brushed FK Sabah aside 4-0.

United made a sluggish start, but broke the deadlock after nearly half an hour. Patrick Dorgu whipped in a cross and Matheus Cunha got across his man to turn it in at the near post: 1-0. The home side still had to stay alert, though, as Sabah carried a threat at times. Joy-Lance Mickels went close to an equaliser with a header.

Before half-time, United seized complete control. Youri Tielemans claimed his first assist for his new club by laying the ball on perfectly from the turn for Bruno Fernandes. The captain coolly slotted home: 2-0.

There was more to come. Just before the break, Benjamin Sesko made it 3-0. Bryan Mbeumo sent him through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and Sesko rounded him before rolling the ball into the empty net.

Any nerves had gone for the English side, who never really needed to move through the gears in the second half. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee did bring some life to the game, and that led to 4-0 after 68 minutes.

Zirkzee flicked the ball towards goal with his heel, after which goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov completely lost track of it. The ball was left lying in front of the goal line, giving Lisandro Martínez the chance to apply the finishing touch.

After that, little else happened. United looked perfectly content with 4-0, while Sabah could not change the scoreline. Orphe Mbina still went very close to a consolation goal, but headed just over.