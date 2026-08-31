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Goal.com
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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Manchester United discuss Zirkzee transfer and ask for at least €35 million

Transfers
Manchester United
J. Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has no interest in a move to Fiorentina, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Juventus now hold the strongest hand in the race to sign the striker from Manchester United.

Fiorentina wanted to take Zirkzee on loan until the end of the season and were ready to pay five million euros for the deal. They also proposed a purchase option worth 30 million euros. The striker now looks set to turn down the Serie A side.

Meanwhile, Moise Kean looks set to swap Juventus for Como, while Jonathan David is attracting interest from Atlético Madrid. Juventus are therefore in the market for attacking reinforcements. Romano also says contact has already been made with Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade.

Di Marzio says Juventus have opened talks with Manchester United over Zirkzee and are prepared to pay a loan fee of 2.5 million euros. They also want a purchase option of 30 million euros included in the deal.

For now, Manchester United are holding out for a fee of 35 million euros. That figure includes the loan fee and the full transfer fee if Zirkzee leaves the club on a permanent deal next year.

Premier League
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN

Juventus have until Tuesday evening at 20:00 to strike an agreement with Manchester United. That is when the summer transfer window closes in Serie A.

At Manchester United, Zirkzee is clearly a back-up option. The striker stayed on the bench in the first two league matches of the season against Hull City and Ipswich Town.

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