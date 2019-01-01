Manchester United and Marriott International Announce Global Marketing Partnership

A global partnership between United and Marriott International has been inked..

Marriott International and announced a multi-year marketing partnership, giving the 120 million members of the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme exclusive opportunities for once-in-a-lifetime Manchester United football experiences - including the chance to become the club’s Stadium Announcer or Kit Manager for the day.

The new partnership launches today with a film that features familiar faces from the Manchester United first team and team management, bringing these magical moments to life.

Manchester United Group Managing Director Richard Arnold comments:

“Marriott International is the leader in its field and we’re excited to be partnering with them as Marriott launches its new travel programme, Marriott Bonvoy. Together we look forward to creating some unforgettable moments for Marriott Bonvoy members, inspired by the thrill and excitement that only Manchester United can create for fans around the world.”

With the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme, members have access to its extraordinary portfolio of global brands and properties in 130 countries and territories, as well as unmatched member benefits and exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ experiences.

Marriott International Global Marketing Officer, Karin Timpone, comments:

“We are thrilled to offer compelling benefits to Marriott Bonvoy members, now expanded to include unique Manchester United experiences. This marketing partnership enables our members to access special VIP game experiences by using the points they’ve accumulated during hotel stays for unprecedented, exclusive experiences.”

Marriott Bonvoy Moments enables members to redeem points to purchase any of 8,000 lifestyle, entertainment, sport, culinary and more experiences globally. Exclusive Manchester United Moments that members can bid points for include:

‘Stadium Announcer’ Experience – Marriott Bonvoy members will have the chance to go behind the scenes at the iconic ‘Theatre of Dreams,’ shadowing the stadium announcer with their pre-match preparations. Prior to the game, the member and a guest will soak up the atmosphere pitch side, before enjoying VIP hospitality, including match tickets and a meet and greet with a former player.

Welcome the Team on arrival at Old Trafford – Members and their guest arriving at Old Trafford on matchday will head pitch side to meet a Manchester United legend before making their way to the player’s tunnel to be in prime position to welcome the team as they step off the coach and head into the dressing room to prepare for the game.

‘Kit Manager’ Experience – Members will be able to add a final finesse to the home dressing room at Old Trafford pre-game as they shadow the first team Kit Manager. The member and a guest will help prepare the match kit ahead of the players’ arrival before heading pitchside to be met by a Manchester United Legend. After the hard work is done, the member will be able to sit back and relax whilst enjoying pre and post-match VIP hospitality.

Meet the Legends in Guangzhou, – the first of several events in Asia Pacific as part of the marketing partnership, winning members can enjoy attending the #ILOVEUNITED live match screening of Manchester United vs on 2 March 2019 with pre-match on-stage entertainment. Additionally, members can bid for a chance to enjoy a curated dinner at W Guangzhou and arrive in style at the viewing party. At the hotel, selected members will have the once-in-a-lifetime experience to meet with a Manchester United legend.

To see the full range of Marriott Bonvoy Moments with Manchester United visit:www.moments.marriottbonvoy.com