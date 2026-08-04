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Manchester City star sparks English tug-of-war in the transfer window

Transfers
T. Reijnders
Manchester City
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Netherlands
England

Will he leave the Etihad fortress?

Just one year after joining Manchester City for 55 million euros, the Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders may be preparing to pack his bags and leave the Etihad.

The Dutch midfielder started 19 Premier League matches last season, 28 in all competitions, and he is now attracting interest from other English clubs, as revealed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on his official "X" account, the transfer expert added: "Nottingham Forest have shown interest in the 28-year-old Dutch player in recent days."

Newcastle are also keen on the Dutchman to strengthen their midfield, Romano noted, amid the potential departure of Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

What remains unclear is the stance of Manchester City's new manager, Enzo Maresca, on a Reijnders exit just one year after he arrived from Milan.


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