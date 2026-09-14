Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITYAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Manchester City star reveals what Foden did in the dressing room after his sending-off

Manchester United vs Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester City
Premier League
P. Foden
E. Anderson
England

City settled the derby with a controversial goal

A press report on Monday laid bare how Phil Foden reacted in the dressing room after his sending off against Manchester United yesterday.

The Manchester City star saw a straight red in the 23rd minute for kicking Bruno Fernandes.

Down to ten men for more than 70 minutes, City still claimed their first win at Old Trafford in almost three years, sealed by a controversial Erling Haaland goal.

Man of the match Elliot Anderson revealed, according to "The Sun", that Foden was "jumping for joy" when he met his team-mates.

Anderson said: "Obviously he was very disappointed not to play the whole match, but he was jumping for joy in the dressing room. As were we all."

He continued: "Obviously the red card made the match much harder, and we all stuck together, and that shows real fighting leadership from the players."

"It wasn't ideal of course, Phil, you going off the pitch, but we all fought for it," he added. "It changed the way we played, but we put in a very good performance given the situation."

He went on: "I gave everything I could for the team, the individual duels and playing through the lines. I think I put in a good performance, kept my composure during possession with the team, and helped everyone."

Anderson tormented United home and away last season with Nottingham Forest, the perfect target in midfield.

The 23-year-old chose City in a deal worth 116 million pounds, dubbing his new club the "Kings of Manchester" at his July unveiling.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google