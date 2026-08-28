Manchester City have wrapped up a new attacking signing from Brazil, striking a full agreement with Palmeiras for young talent Allan Elias worth 40 million euros.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the player landed in Manchester over the past few hours. He will now undergo a medical and sign officially with the English champions at the end of the week.

"The Athletic" reported that the deal includes a fixed fee of 37.5 million euros, plus a further 2.5 million euros in add-ons and bonuses. The length of the contract has not yet been revealed.

City had earmarked Allan as a target to bolster their attack, even though Palmeiras insisted he was not for sale. Sources close to the Brazilian club put the release clause in his contract at 100 million euros, meaning City managed to slash the figure by more than half.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums



The move follows City's agreement to sell Brazilian winger Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur in a huge deal, with the London club paying 75 million pounds up front plus 10 million pounds in potential add-ons.