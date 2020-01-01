Manchester City's Mahrez celebrates Mane and gives reason for missing Caf Awards

The Algeria captain was not in Egypt for the continental awards on Tuesday but he has sent a message to the Liverpool star, who won the big prize

winger Riyad Mahrez has congratulated forward Sadio Mane for winning the 2019 African Player of the Year award.

Mahrez, who was in the running for his second Player of the Year award, finished third behind Senegalese star and second-placed Mohamed Salah.

Despite missing the big prize, the 28-year-old's stunning free-kick against in the semi-final of the 2019 was selected as the Goal of the Year, but he was not available to pick up his prize.

During the ceremony, Mahrez was in action for Manchester City in a League Cup game against , where he scored a goal in his side's 3-1 win and he has cited club commitments as a reason for his absence and he hopes to win the next award.

"Congratulations to Sadio for his trophy well deserved and sorry I couldn't come but I had to start scoring for the 2020 trophy. See you next year," Mahrez tweeted.