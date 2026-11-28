Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma faces an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium. There are signs that the Italian has not adapted as required to the style of play favoured by head coach Enzo Maresca, amid reports that he could leave at the end of next season as part of a potentially sweeping overhaul of the goalkeeping department.
Donnarumma, 27, may not feature in Manchester City's future plans, according to The Athletic, despite being under contract until 2030. His relationship with Maresca is said to differ from the one he had during his previous spell under Pep Guardiola.
City signed the Italian from Paris Saint-Germain on 2 September 2025 on a five-year deal that runs until the summer of 2030.
Flaws in his game put Donnarumma under pressure
One of the biggest problems, the report claims, is that his attributes don't suit the style Maresca is trying to implement, particularly when it comes to building attacks from the back. The Italian doesn't offer what's needed in that area. He could even get in the way of the coach's ideas.
The Athletic went further, writing that Donnarumma clearly doesn't fit the proposed style of play and that his presence could hinder the build-up Maresca wants to adopt.
Errors against Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig and Aston Villa have drawn criticism. Yet on other occasions he has produced outstanding saves that confirmed his standing as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
This isn't a new concern. Earlier reports had already flagged his ability on the ball and in build-up play as an area needing improvement in Maresca's system, even though the coach has publicly expressed his confidence in the Italian.
A potential goalkeeping revolution at Manchester City
Nor do the possible changes stop with Donnarumma. City's hierarchy could consider a complete restructuring of the goalkeeping position at the end of the season, the report says, and second-choice Geronimo Rulli could also be let go.
If the club do part ways with both, they'd need two new goalkeepers. That would reflect Maresca's desire for players who better suit his tactical requirements.
Donnarumma's salary complicates a potential exit
His market value sits at around €45 million to €50 million, but his wages could prove the biggest obstacle to any departure. Reports suggest he earns around €12 million net per season at Manchester City.
That figure could limit his options. Finding a club willing to take on such a financial cost won't be easy.
Saudi Arabia and Turkey remain possible destinations, according to Calciomercato. In England, Chelsea and Liverpool could be interested in securing his services, while Bayern Munich may consider signing him if they need a replacement for his compatriot Manuel Neuer.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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