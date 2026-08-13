Manchester City go all out for Chelsea standout worth €140 million

Manchester City want to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, according to the usually very reliable journalist Ben Jacobs. The club see him as the ideal replacement for Tijjani Reijnders, who appears to be heading for Saudi Arabia.

Under Enzo Maresca, Manchester City are overhauling their entire midfield. Bernardo Silva previously left on a free transfer, and now Rodri and Reijnders also seem set to move elsewhere.

City are in advanced talks with FC Barcelona over the Spanish midfielder, while Reijnders looks set to join Al-Qadsiah for sixty million euros.

Elliott Anderson has already arrived from Nottingham Forest as his replacement. Manchester City paid more than 130 million euros for him. They are also in negotiations with LOSC Lille over Ayoubb Bouaddi.

Now the club also want to sign Fernandez. Maresca, Guardiola's successor, still knows him from his time at Chelsea and is very taken with the Argentine playmaker.

Chelsea, however, are holding firm on an asking price of 140 million euros. Manchester City were prepared to pay 100 million euros, but if Rodri and Reijnders are sold, things could move quickly between the clubs, according to Jacobs.