Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Brentford v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Bart DHanis

Translated by

Manchester City go all out for Chelsea standout worth €140 million

Manchester City want to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, according to the usually very reliable journalist Ben Jacobs. The club see him as the ideal replacement for Tijjani Reijnders, who appears to be heading for Saudi Arabia.

Under Enzo Maresca, Manchester City are overhauling their entire midfield. Bernardo Silva previously left on a free transfer, and now Rodri and Reijnders also seem set to move elsewhere.

City are in advanced talks with FC Barcelona over the Spanish midfielder, while Reijnders looks set to join Al-Qadsiah for sixty million euros.

Elliott Anderson has already arrived from Nottingham Forest as his replacement. Manchester City paid more than 130 million euros for him. They are also in negotiations with LOSC Lille over Ayoubb Bouaddi.

Now the club also want to sign Fernandez. Maresca, Guardiola's successor, still knows him from his time at Chelsea and is very taken with the Argentine playmaker.

Chelsea, however, are holding firm on an asking price of 140 million euros. Manchester City were prepared to pay 100 million euros, but if Rodri and Reijnders are sold, things could move quickly between the clubs, according to Jacobs.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google