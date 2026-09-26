Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of Manchester City's board of directors, sent a message to the club's supporters on Saturday. In it, he confirmed the legal proceedings over the charges relating to financial breaches of Premier League regulations were continuing, and stressed the board's determination to prove the club's innocence.

City issued the official statement in response to information published by The Athletic, which claimed the club had been found guilty of financial breaches in 114 of the 115 charges brought against it.

"This is what I told my family," Al Mubarak said. "The Premier League proceedings are not over yet, and our confidence and determination to prove the club's innocence remain firm."

Confidentiality around the legal proceedings prevents him from discussing the details of the case in full, the chairman explained, pointing instead to City's previous statements on the matter in 2023 and 2025.

Al Mubarak also sought to reassure supporters, insisting the club would not be affected by what he described as the disruptions surrounding the case.

"We have faced challenges together and overcome them," he said. "Many are still trying to obstruct our club's journey. We will not give them the chance."

He closed his message by looking ahead. "Wonderful times await us after this international break."