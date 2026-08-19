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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Manchester City bid farewell to Tijjani Reijnders and pocket €60 million

Transfers
Manchester City
T. Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders will continue his career in the Saudi Pro League. Al Qadsiah confirmed the midfielder's arrival from Manchester City on X. According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, the transfer fee is €61 million.

The midfielder has signed a five-season deal with his new club and is reportedly set to earn more than €100 million over that period. He passed his medical without any problems before the contracts were signed. 

Manchester City signed the Netherlands international for €55 million a year ago. Reijnders made a flying start under Pep Guardiola, but as the season wore on he found himself on the bench more and more often.

Nottingham Forest had also been linked with Reijnders in recent times, but Al Qadsiah have beaten the English club to his signature with a fee of no less than €61 million.

After Manchester City and Al Qadsiah reached an agreement, Reijnders gave the green light to the transfer. The midfielder did not train in England on Thursday to rule out any risk.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU

Across 50 matches for Manchester City, Reijnders scored seven goals and provided eight assists. Last season he won the EFL Cup and FA Cup. The league title went to Arsenal.

On Friday, Reijnders' new employers face Ittihad Club. It seems unlikely the multimillion signing will make his debut by then.

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