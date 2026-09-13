According to information from Sky, the Lower Saxony club are considering Sandro Wagner as their new head coach. However, the former Germany striker is only one of several candidates. Former Arminia Bielefeld coach Mitch Kniat is also being mentioned as a possible option, for example.

After a catastrophic start to the season with just five points from four matches, Hannover 96 and current head coach Titz appear to be heading for a split. According to newspaper Bild, sporting managing director Jonas Boldt has already decided to dismiss the 55-year-old. Approval from supervisory board chairman Martin Kind, who is considered a supporter of Titz, is still lacking.

Those reasons are said to be mainly financial. Titz is still under contract with the Lower Saxony club until 2027, and if they part company the club would either have to keep paying his salary or hand over expensive compensation.

On the pitch, though, plenty points towards a separation. Having started the season as promotion hopefuls, 96 are already under serious pressure after three defeats and one draw from their first four matches. They sit only 15th in the table.

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Where was Sandro Wagner most recently under contract?

Wagner, meanwhile, is currently without a club and would therefore be available on a free transfer. The former Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC, TSG Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich professional, who is also being linked with Swiss top club FC Basel, was most recently on the touchline at FC Augsburg.

At the beginning of December 2025, he parted company with the club from Fuggerstadt after managing only seven points from 11 Bundesliga matches, despite opening the 2025/26 season with a convincing 3-1 win against SC Freiburg. Augsburg relieved him of his duties after a 3-0 defeat against Hoffenheim on matchday 12.

Before that, Wagner worked as coach of SpVgg Unterhaching, where he celebrated promotion to the 3. Liga in 2023, and as assistant coach of the Germany Under-20s and the senior Germany national team. He worked with former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann during Euro 2024 on home soil, where the DFB team reached the quarter-finals and were unfortunate to go out there against Spain.