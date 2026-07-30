Matching reports in the English media claim long-serving, successful coach Eddie Howe wants to take a break and leave the club with immediate effect, just 22 days before the start of the new Premier League season.

Matthias Jaissle is reportedly already lined up as his successor. The 38-year-old German is said to be in advanced talks with Newcastle. Jaissle made his coaching breakthrough at RB Salzburg and moved to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia in 2023, where he is still under contract until 2027. But ending that deal is unlikely to cause any problems. Both Newcastle and Al-Ahli are majority-owned by the Saudi state fund Public Investment Fund (PIF).

After taking over as Newcastle manager in 2021, Howe has led the club, fuelled by a huge transfer offensive, to heights that once seemed unimaginable. The Magpies have now qualified for the Champions League twice after a previous 20-year absence. In 2025, they also won the League Cup, Newcastle's first title in 70 years.

Eddie Howe apparently unhappy with transfer market developments

Despite that, Howe had begun preparations for the new season as normal and taken charge of the team in three friendlies over the past two weeks. Only on Wednesday, they beat second-division side Bristol City 4-1. In the past 48 hours, Howe's decision to want to leave the club is said to have taken shape.

Sky says unsatisfactory developments in the transfer market played a role. Newcastle sold two key players, Sandro Tonali for 108 million euros to Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon for 80 million euros to Barcelona, and captain Bruno Guimaraes could yet leave.

Elsewhere, Nick Woltemade's future remains unclear. After his 75 million euro move from VfB Stuttgart last summer, the Germany international endured a disappointing debut season overall at Newcastle.