Man Utd to miss out? Pochettino talks up Tottenham stadium move & strong Levy relationship

The Spurs boss is the favourite to take the permanent job at Old Trafford but reiterated his commitment to Spurs in his latest interview

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his excitement at 's move to their new stadium and talked up his positive relationship with chairman Daniel Levy, amid rumours he could leave to join .

The north London club were supposed to move into their new home at the start of the season, but have been forced to continue their temporary occupation of Wembley into this season.

However, Pochettino, who has helped plan Tottenham’s long-term future alongside Levy, believes it will be worth the wait, potentially suggesting that he is prepared to stick around at the club despite links with the top job at Old Trafford.

"We are going to have one of the best facilities in the world, the training ground with the new stadium," he told Sky Sports.

"On the football side, all that we are building here will be in the same level. When you add and mix it all together it is going to be the time to win titles and deliver what the people expect.

"We still have not won a trophy, but I think we have won more than that, because after four-and-a-half-years' work together, to have a contract for another four-and-a-half years is a massive achievement in the current climate. To create that is a massive achievement for us.

"The platform that we have created here in Tottenham is the most important, the platform we created between all the coaching staff - in the academy and the first team. The platform we created is more important than one person.

Pochettino has worked alongside Levy to help carry out the club’s off-the-field plans and claims the pair have a great relationship, with the Spurs chairman unlikely to make it easy for United if they do move for the Argentine.

"I speak to him a lot, we talk a lot, we have very good communication," Pochettino said. "We don't always agree but, of course, that is normal.

"He is a person with a lot of experience managing this type of project and we are football people trying to advise on the decision on football.

"That means sometimes we agree and sometimes we don't agree. But after, when the decision is made, we are so strong in the delivery of it which shows it is best for the club.

Article continues below

"Many, many things happen in a football club, we are in contact nearly every day. On one side I listen more and agree with him, on another side he must agree with me in some decisions.

"But, always, we try to reach a compromise. He has one view, we have another. We are on different levels, of course he is my boss and then I need to respect him."

United face on Saturday in what is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in temporary charge of the club, while Spurs visit on Sunday.