Who is Man Utd target Moises Caicedo? Meet the De Jong alternative who caught Ten Hag's attention

The Brighton midfielder has emerged as a target at Old Trafford

Manchester United are considering a move for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who GOAL understands has emerged along with Casemiro as a midfield alternative to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

Negotiations for De Jong and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot have broken down, leading the Red Devils to look to other options such as the 20-year-old Ecuadorian as the end of the transfer window approaches.

Caicedo caught Erik ten Hag's eye in the shock victory that handed the Dutch newcomer defeat in his first Premier League match, but he has long been on Manchester United's radar.

Who is Man Utd target Moises Caicedo?

Caicedo began his career with Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, coming through the youth ranks at the club and forcing his way into the team at the age of just 17.

The starlet became part of the team that won the Copa Sudamericana and also lifted the Under-20 Copa Libertadores, even scoring a crucial last-gasp equaliser in the semi-finals.

Caicedo then went on to impress in the senior version of the competition with a stunning goal in just his second appearance.

His exploits have been enough to impress the national team and ensure that Caicedo already has 23 caps to his name since making his debut against Argentina in October 2020. The midfielder has also made history with Ecuador, his goal against Uruguay ensuring he became the first player born in the 21st century to score in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

Caicedo went on to sign for Brighton in 2021 and made his debut for the Seagulls in August of the same year in a 2-1 EFL Cup win over Cardiff City, impressing on his first appearance by teeing up a goal for Andi Zeqiri in a 2-0 win.

Caicedo then agreed to join Belgian side Beerschot on loan last season but was recalled by Brighton in the January window due to a shortage of midfielders.

The youngster made an impression in the second half of the campaign, picking up an assist against Arsenal and scoring his first goal for the Seagulls in a 4-0 victory over Manchester United.

What has Caicedo said about Man Utd?

Caicedo has spoken openly about his desire to play for Manchester United which will offer the Red Devils hope that he can be tempted to move to Old Trafford.

“My dream is to arrive at Manchester United,” he told Mundo Deportivo back in May. “I like English football a lot because it is a quick style of football.”

Manchester United did try to sign Caicedo in the 2021 winter transfer window only for a potential deal to fall through because the transfer reportedly became "too messy" to proceed.

Caicedo has also spoken fondly of former Manchester United players. The midfielder idolised compatriot Antonio Valencia, declaring that “he tried very hard, like I'm doing now”.

The midfielder has also spoken of his admiration for Paul Pogba and admitted the former United man "has a playing style which I like a lot".

The Red Devils have already missed out Caicedo once but the Ecuadorian is now back on the club's agenda along with Real Madrid's Casemiro as Ten Hag tries to overhaul his midfield after a disastrous start to the season.