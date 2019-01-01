Man Utd offered Di Matteo warning as Ince ponders whether Solskjaer is ‘right person’

The Red Devils have seen their interim boss deliver eight successive wins, but no decision has been made as yet regarding a permanent appointment

have been warned against making a hasty decision in their manager hunt, with Paul Ince offering up Roberto Di Matteo as a warning amid mounting calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be handed a permanent deal.

The Red Devils opted to make a change in the dugout in December, with Jose Mourinho relieved of his duties after failing to deliver the results and performances expected of him.

Treble-winning hero Solskjaer was handed the reins on an interim basis, and has opened his reign at Old Trafford with eight successive victories across all competitions – with United back in the hunt for a top-four finish in the .

The Norwegian has put himself in the frame to land a long-term contract, but Ince has urged the Red Devils to ensure that they appoint the “right person” rather than one with strong ties to the club who has delivered short-term success – as Di Matteo did when landing the and at in 2012.

“Solskjaer has come in and lifted the cloud over Manchester,” former United star Ince told Match of the Day.

“The players are playing with a lot of freedom. The shackles have been released. They’re playing entertaining, attacking, progressive football which the fans have been crying out for quite a while.

“It’s a big job, Manchester United. It’s not about now, it’s about the future. To bridge the gap between Man City and is a massive job.

“All Ole can do is keep on winning, hopefully win a trophy, get into the Champions League spots — or win the Champions League — then he’s asking questions of Ed Woodward.

“I think it’s easy to give him a season. Chelsea did that with Di Matteo.

“He came in, won the Champions League, won the FA Cup, lasted three or four months. The next man for Manchester United has to be the right person. So they’ve got to make a decision at the end of the season.”

While Solskjaer remains the favoured choice of many to guide United beyond the end of the 2018-19 campaign, several other names remain in the frame.

Speculation regarding an approach for head coach Mauricio Pochettino continues to rage, with the Argentine considered to be lacking the backing he requires in north London to fulfil his trophy-chasing ambition.