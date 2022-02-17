Man Utd loanee Martial nets first goal for Sevilla in Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb

Ryan Tolmich
The Frenchman scored his side's third goal of the match, finding the back of the net for the first time since October

Antony Martial scored his first goal for Sevilla in Thursday's Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

The goal came just before halftime and was the third of Sevilla's three first-half goals, giving them a 3-1 lead over their Croatian opponents.

Martial joined Sevilla in January on a six-month loan from Man Utd, with his goal on Thursday his first since his strike against Everton in October 2021.

