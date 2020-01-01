Man Utd to face LASK behind closed doors in first leg of Europa League last-16 tie

The Red Devils will take to the field in Austria on Thursday in front of empty stands, with efforts being made to contain the spread of coronavirus

have become the latest club to see their schedule affected by coronavirus, with the first leg of their last-16 encounter with LASK set to take place behind closed doors.

The Red Devils are due in on Thursday as they continue their bid for continental glory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will, however, have no travelling support to cheer them on as the stadium gates will be locked.

More teams

LASK, who have reached this stage of the Europa League for the first time, had been hoping to revel in an historic outing against Premier League heavyweights.

Their loyal fan base will, however, also miss out on the chance to take in an eagerly-anticipated clash.

authorities and governments across Europe continue to take action intended to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The entire Serie A schedule in Italy has been shut down for the foreseeable future, while games across the planet are being played out in front of empty stands.

has announced that the next two rounds of fixtures in must take place behind closed doors, while several high-profile games are having to take a similar approach.

Barcelona and Napoli will rattle around Camp Nou, while and will do likewise at the Allianz Arena.

On Wednesday no fans will be in attendance when Paris Saint-Germain play host to Borussia Dortmund, with the same true of versus and Olympiacos against Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday.

It has also been revealed that the ’s play-off in Slovakia will be void of atmosphere.

The Premier League, and English football as a whole, is yet to take any drastic action.

Article continues below

It could, however, be that they start to follow the lead of continental counterparts in the near future.

United will be getting an early taste of what it feels like to play in front of empty stands when they take to the field on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s team are strong favourites to dispose of LASK over the course of two legs, with their sights being set on the ultimate prize, but they will have to overcome unusual circumstances in order to make their way to the quarter-finals and keep a trophy bid on track.