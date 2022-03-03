Man Utd dig up Aeroflot branding outside Old Trafford after separating from Russian airline

Manchester United have had to dig up a part of the car park at Old Trafford to remove Aeroflot branding.

The club terminated their contract with the Russian airline last week after Russia invaded Ukraine and have had to remove the logo from the tarmac of one of the car parks at the ground.

Diggers were at the ground this week to remove the branding before new tarmac was laid to ensure all reference to the company couldn’t be seen.

What do we know?

The large Aeroflot branding was on the ground of the W1 car park at Old Trafford in front of the ticket office and after the club ended their nine-year partnership with the company last week they set about removing the logo.

Due to the surface being porous it was deemed too difficult to just paint over it and the decision was made to dig up a chunk of the car park and re-lay the tarmac instead.

Charlotte Duncker

What have United said about the deal with Aeroflot?

The club confirmed they were terminating their partnership with the airline, which had been their ‘official carrier’ since 2013, last week.

In a statement, United said: "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship right. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

United renewed the deal in 2015, signing a five-year extension believed to be in the region of $40m (£29.9m).

