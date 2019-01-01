Man Utd confirm supporter stabbed in Paris after Champions League victory

The fan was reportedly attacked by a taxi driver after the Red Devils' victory over PSG and was left to fight for his life on the side of the road

have released a statement confirming that one of their supporters was stabbed in Paris following their last-16 second leg.

Sky Sports News reports that the fan was stabbed in the chest by a taxi driver after he took offence to a group of supporters singing in celebration of the 3-1 win over PSG.

The report claims the taxi driver pulled over and threatened a female passenger with a knife, with a 44-year-old man intervening to protect her, before the driver turned the knife on him and stabbed him in the chest.

The supporter, Sky Sports reports, was left lying on the pavement fighting for his life before a passing car was flagged down and he was taken to hospital.

He has since undergone emergency surgery at the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou on Thursday afternoon, with the report adding that French Police had arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

And United have now expressed their shock at the incident and sent on their well-wishes to the supporter. The statement reads: "We were shocked to hear about the incident with one of our fans who was stabbed while in Paris for the Champions League game.

"Everyone at the club wishes him well during his recovery."

United fans in the French capital were in jubilant mood after watching their side produce a miraculous comeback to dump the hosts out of the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had been trailing 2-0 from the first leg heading into the return meeting at Parc des Princes but got off to the perfect start as Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring early on.

Juan Bernat had pulled a goal back for PSG but a second from Lukaku, and a last-gasp penalty from Marcus Rashford ensured the Red Devils claimed a 3-1 win on the night and successfully booked their place in the last eight.

They will now await the quarter-final draw, which takes place in Nyon on March 15, joining the likes of , and as part of the four teams that have already ensured their qualification.

Next up for United is a meeting with in the on Sunday, with the Red Devils currently a point ahead of Unai Emery's side in fourth place in the table.