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Manchester United fans are unhappy with Bryan Mbeumo. The forward posted an Instagram Story last night showing him playing GTA VI deep into the night.

GTA VI finally came out in the early hours of Thursday after a 13-year wait. Many people could not wait to play it.

Mbeumo stayed on his PlayStation until late, despite the first training session under Mauricio Pochettino being scheduled for Thursday.

Fans have vented their fury at the Cameroonian’s attitude on social media. Mark Goldbridge, founder of fan forum The United Stand, launched into a tirade.

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“Look, no Manchester United player should be up after 11pm if they have training the next day. In my opinion,” he began.

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“People will think I’m an old man now. I really think that if you’re a professional. If you’re one of the best in the world… Your body needs rest. You shouldn’t be playing computer games late into the night.”

“If you want to play GTA VI late into the night, go right ahead. Do as you please, but leave Manchester United,” concluded the British commentator and YouTuber.

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Mbeumo joined from Brentford for €75 million in the summer of 2025. In his first season, he scored 11 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League.

Mbeumo has four goals in ten matches this season. This coming Sunday, he and Manchester United face rivals Liverpool at Anfield.