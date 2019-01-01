Man City vs Burton Albion: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The League One side are aiming to complete one of the all-time upsets to make the Carabao Cup final

remain in the hunt for four titles as they prepare for their semi-final first-leg encounter with League One side Burton.

Pep Guardiola’s men swept past Rotherham 7-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday, four days after closing the gap at the top of the Premier League table with an important 2-1 success over .

Albion, meanwhile, are simply fighting for a playoff spot in English football’s third tier and could not have dreamed of being in this position when the season began.

Game Man City vs Burton Date Wednesday, January 9 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team

Position Man City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric Defenders Stones, Laporte, Otamendi, Kompany, Sandler, Walker, Danilo Midfielders Fernadinho, Gundogan, Delph, Zinchenko, Foden, D. Silva, Diaz, B. Silva, Mahrez, De Bruyne Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane

Manchester City’s starting XIs are notoriously difficult to predict, as highlighted by their decision to field a strong team last weekend.

What is certain is that Claudio Bravo and Benjamin Mendy will both miss out injured, although there are doubts over Aymeric Laporte.

Ederson has typically been rested for cup action but played at the weekend, though Aro Muric is expected to take over in goal for this clash.

Possible Man City starting XI: Muric; Danilo, Sandler, Otamendi, Delph; De Bruyne, Foden, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sane

Position Burton Albion players Goalkeepers Bywater, Evtimov, Campbell, Collins, Hawkins Defenders Buxton, McFadzean, Turner, McCrory, Wallace, Hutchinson, Brayford Midfielders Quinn, Allen, Sbarra, Fox, Hodge, Fraser, Miller Forwards Akins, Templeton, Harness, Boyce, Cole, Beardsley

Burton were boosted by the return of top scorer Liam Boyce to their squad last weekend as the former Ross County ace came off the bench to score against Rochdale.

Marvin Sordell is missing but both Kyle McFadzean and Stephen Quinn are expected to be fit.

Possible Burton starting XI: Collins; Fox, Buxton, Turner, Hitchinson; Fraser, Quinn, Allen; Harness, Boyce, Templeton

& Match Odds

Man City are incredibly short favourites at a price of 1/25 with bet365. A draw can be backed at 20/1 while the price on Burton winning is 50/1.

Match Preview

Burton Albion have undoubtedly been the story of the Carabao Cup this season, having made apparently impossible progress to the semi-final of the competition. They had never been beyond the last-16 of any national knockout tournament previously.

However, they are not the only lower-league club in recent years to enjoy such a run and as they prepare for two matches against the millionaires of Manchester City they do so with Bradford City’s exploits in 2013 in mind. That season, Bradford knocked out three clubs as they reached the final at Wembley.

Burton’s run may not have been quite so dazzling, but they have still eliminated , as well as three Championship sides to reach the final four.

“When we saw the draw on Sky and there were four teams in the draw it started with No 1 Burton Albion. Then we looked down and we saw , wow! Then we saw Manchester City, wow! Then we saw , wow!” chairman Ben Robinson told Sky Sports News.

“It is very much a case of pinching ourselves and thinking it is another great occasion to look forward to.

“Manchester City are the current Premier League champions, it is over two legs so we will go there on Wednesday and we will enjoy the occasion but I think it is about damage limitation after seeing the demolition of in the on Sunday.”

City had six different scorers at the weekend as they dismantled Rotherham, a side in a higher league than Burton, 7-0 in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side are unlikely to have little time for romanticism either, as their packed scheduled combined with their position four points behind Liverpool in the league means that they will try to finish this tie off at the first time of asking.

Last season he was almost stung by deploying a weakened team at this stage of the competition against as they scraped to a 2-1 home win and he will be eager to avoid such an eventuality again.