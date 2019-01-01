Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday

have close to a clean bill of health for their trip to Huddersfield.

They are so well stocked at present that Pep Guardiola will have to decide whether to bring Kevin De Bruyne back into the team after leaving him out in favour of Bernardo Silva on Monday.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Vincent Kompany is doubtful having missed the past few games. After not being selected for the match at the start of the month he was described as "not fully fit".

Claudio Bravo is out with an Achilles injury.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Nicolas Otamendi could come back in at centre-back should Guardiola decide that Huddersfield, under caretaker boss Mark Hudson, will deploy a direct style of play, focusing on set-pieces.

Danilo could continue at left-back, where he played on Monday against . Fabian Delph was on the bench in that game while Oleksandr Zinchenko was left out of the squad.

De Bruyne is a good bet to return to the line-up in midfield, while Sergio Aguero could also return, despite Gabriel Jesus's recent form.

HUDDERSFIELD TEAM NEWS

Caretaker boss Mark Hudson has a big job on his hands this weekend, and he will be without former City midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is out of action with a knee injury.

Danny Williams also has a knee injury and will miss the game.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 13:30 GMT (08:30 ET) on Sunday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.

