Man City-linked Haaland to make transfer decision in 'next week' as Kehl admits he 'wouldn't be surprised' if Dortmund star leaves

Erling Haaland will have "clarity" on his future next week, according to Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who has admitted that he will not be surprised if the forward departs this summer.

Haaland has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester City in recent weeks, with the Premier League champions thought to be at the head of a clutch of major suitors keen to add the Norway international to their ranks.

There has been no official call on the star's next steps, and he remains under contract with Dortmund - but with a release clause ready to be triggered this summer if required, Kehl admits that he expects to know about the player's choice sooner rather than later.

What has Kehr said about Haaland's future?

"[I expect] clarity in the next week," Kehr told STAHLWERK Doppelpass on SPORT1 when quizzed on the Leeds-born star's future.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he moved on in the end."

Kehl also commented on moves to bring in Karim Adeyemi as a successor to Jadon Sancho, with the director adding of the RB Salzburg star: "I assume that we will make progress with Karim this week."

What are the details of Haaland's release?

As part of the contract the forward signed under late agent Mino Raiola, Haaland can depart Dortmund at the end of the season if a club meets the €75 million (£64m/$79m) clause to release him from the Bundesliga outfit.

For a player whose reputation has only soared in recent years, it represents something of a potential bargain buy from the German club, and has led to a number of interested parties, including La Liga champions Real Madrid.

But City remain the heavy favourites to win the race as they seek to bring the BVB talisman back to the country of his birth.

