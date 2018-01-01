Man City & Barcelona told Ndombele's €80m asking price could come down

The Lyon midfielder is attracting interest from teams across Europe and his agent admits it is possible "a compromise" with suitors could be reached

and have been offered hope in the pursuit of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with it possible that his €80 million (£72m/$91m) asking price could come down.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football.

He is into just his second season at Lyon, having made the breakthrough in Ligue 2 with , and already has four senior caps for to his name.

A list of suitors continues to grow with each eye-catching performance, with leading sides from the , and eager to bring Ndombele onto their books - City, in particular, made an enquiry over the summer.

Lyon have indicated that a release clause would have to be triggered in order for a deal to be done, but the agent of the in-demand talent has suggested that a compromise may be reached.

Duro Ivanisevic told Calcio Napoli of links to the Italian club: " are a great club and even more so now they have Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best managers in the world and, with him, he [Ndombele] could get even better.

"He is in great form and playing at a very high level. He is the classic box-to-box midfielder who can be the difference maker in attack and defence.

"You need to ask Lyon [about his valuation]. They are asking for €80m, but that could go down and a compromise could be found.

"Serie A is a league which could interest Ndombele. He won't move in January but we will have a look in the future."

Ndombele is currently tied to a contract at Lyon through to 2023, so they are under no pressure to sell.

He will, however, see speculation regarding his future continue to build for as long as he impresses.

The likes of City and Barcelona can be expected to monitor him heading forward, with any transfer scramble set to see a useful asset for the present and future come up for grabs.