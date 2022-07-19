Man City away kit for 2022-23 puts modern twist on classic designs from 1960s & 70s

The Premier League champions will be looking smart on the road this season...

Manchester City have released their away kit for 2022-23, with the reigning Premier League champions working in partnership with PUMA to put a modern twist on a classic design from the 1960s and 70s. The current kings of England have offered a nod towards legendary trophy-winning sides from the club’s past.

They will be hoping that a fresh look helps to inspire superstars of the present to add more medals to their respective collections in the upcoming campaign.

City have often favoured red and black stripes on their travels down the years, with the latest design also conjuring up memories of their first Premier League title triumph from a decade ago.

Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany were the stars of the show back then, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish helping to ensure that major silverware continues to be collected on a regular basis in the present.

City have said of their kit: “The new strip, which features diagonal red and black stripes, is inspired by the shirt worn during a golden period in which we won the 1969 FA Cup and the 1970 League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup.

“That kit, which was conceived by the legendary Malcolm Allison, featured red and black vertical stripes and earned iconic status after being worn in the final of all three of those memorable triumphs.

“PUMA have now reinvented that classic shirt for Pep Guardiola’s side.”

Manchester City 2022-23 away kit price & how to buy

The Manchester City 2022-23 away kit is available to buy right now from PUMA and the Man City online shop. Here's a look at all the items available:

Men's Manchester City 2022-23 Away Jersey

Get it from PUMA for £70.00

Men's Manchester City 2022-23 Long Sleeve Away Jersey

Get it from PUMA for £75.00

Manchester City 2022-23 Authentic Away Jersey

Get it from PUMA for £100.00

Women's Manchester City 2022-23 Away Jersey

Get it from the Man City store for £70.00

Kids' Manchester City 2022-23 Away Jersey

Get it from PUMA for £55.00

Shop the entire Manchester City 2022-23 away kit collection here.

