Mamelodi Sundowns target Musona scores on AS Eupen debut

The 29-year-old was linked with a move to the Brazilians but opted to remain in Belgium

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona has made an immediate impact at Belgian First Division A side AS Eupen, scoring on his debut in the 1-1 draw against Charleroi on Saturday.

Musona struck the equaliser for Eupen, five minutes after Mamadou Fall had scored for Sporting Charleroi in the fifth minute.

It was Musona’s first goal for Eupen, a club he joined on loan from giants on Friday.

Article continues below

He will be a Charleroi player until the end of the current season after failing to make a single competitive appearance for Anderlecht this term.

Charleroi are 13th on the Belgian First Division A standings.

Well done to football client @KMusonaofficial who scored on debut for @kas_eupen in their 1-1 draw against Charleroi in the Belgian First Division A league following his loan move from Anderlecht: @kas_eupen #championsgobeyond pic.twitter.com/S28E0EHDow — Prosport International (@ProsportInt) January 19, 2020