Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly interested in AS Vita's Shaaban - Simba SC's Manara

The full-back recently confirmed he has been negotiating with both Wekundu wa Msimbazi and Yanga over a potential deal

Simba SC's spokesperson Haji Manara has claimed Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe and Al Ahly have expressed interest in signing AS Vita defender Djuma Shaaban.

The outspoken Wekundu wa Msimbazi official stated the defender, who Goal understands is close to agreeing on a deal with Yanga SC, had initially confirmed that both Simba and their archrivals had approached him about a possible transfer.

"[Djuma] Shaaban is worth $500,000 and that is a calculation without his monthly salaries," Manara wrote on his Facebook page. "I hear my brother Ghalib [Yanga's Hersi Said, who is tasked with sealing transfer deals for the club] has been informed accordingly.

"I am also aware TP Mazembe, Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns have already spread their bait to attract him because they are interested. Now I want to see whether Said is serious with his Yanga. Next season, we would like to see quality players like Shaaban in our league.

"Now GSM [Yanga's sponsors] bring him on board so that when Simba beat you, they do so against a quality side."

Goal understands Said is in Kinshasa to complete the deal with AS Vita. In an Instagram post, the Yanga official posted a photo with DR Congo's minister of sports Serge Konde on Thursday.

"Reporting from Kinshasa, I am Engineer Hersi 'Djuma' Said of Yanga," the official captioned the photo.

In a recent interview, Shaaban stated he was ready to listen to both Simba and Yanga and sign with either club that will complete talks with him.

"It's true that Simba expressed interest while I was already in talks with Yanga, but I haven't made a decision yet," Shaaban was quoted as saying."We were almost done with Yanga after we had agreed on most parts of the deal.

Article continues below

"Simba inquired as to whether I had signed with Yanga, and I informed them that I had not, but that we are in advanced talks.

"I directed them to my manager as my duty as a player is to play. Both Yanga and Simba are big teams and I have friends on both sides, which means I will be ready to play for the side that seals the deal with me."

Yanga already have two players from DR Congo in Mukoko Tonombe and Tuisila Kisinda who were signed before the current season began and have had a great impact on the team. Simba signed Chris Mugalu from the Central African nation and the striker has been the preferred choice over Meddie Kagere.