Malmoe FF start fit-again Bonke against Juventus

The Super Eagle will anchor the Blue Ones’ midfield when they square up against the Old Lady in Tuesday’s showdown

Fit-again Innocent Bonke has been named in Malmoe FF’s starting XI for Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter against Juventus.

The Nigerian midfielder was a huge doubt for the match against the Serie A outfit following a knock against Cape Verde in last week’s 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Mindelo.

Nevertheless, he has shaken off the knock to make Jon Dahl Tomasson’s line-up against the Italian elite division side.

Bonke will be hoping to boss the midfield alongside Erdal Rakip and captain Anders Christiansen. Also, they would be aiming to supply Antonio Colak and Veljko Birmancevic with the much-needed passes upfront.

Swedish goalkeeper of Malian origin Ismael Diawara will man the goalpost – where he would be aiming to deny Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

More to follow...