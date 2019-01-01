Malaysian transfers round-up: Former foreign stars return

Several foreign players have chosen to return to the Malaysia Super League, in the past few days. Find out who they are.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Sensational Pahang striker Dickson Nwakaeme has returned to the club. The now 32-year old Nigerian had previously played for the Elephants for two seasons from 2014 to 2015, before leaving for French 's SCO in 2016. He had also played for Kelantan in the 2013 season. In the three-year stint, he won two titles, and one Malaysia Cup.

PKNS FC meanwhile brought back former Argentine star Gabriel Guerra, while signing Cambodia international and former Pahang man Chan Vathanaka. Read it here.

PKNP FC teased another new foreign signing on their social media, by posting the silhouette of an unidentified player. Predictably, it did not take long for the fans to deduce that the player is former Perak winger Yashir Pinto. He formerly played for Melaka United in 2016, and Perak in 2017. He most recently turned out for Palestine in the Asian Cup group stage.

Melaka United are looking close to signing former Kedah star Liridon Krasniqi, according to media reports. But bizarrely, if negotiations work out, the Kosovar midfielder will rejoin Melaka assistant coach Nidzam Adzha Yusof at the club. The two had a falling out at Kedah last year, when Nidzam was still the Red Eagles' head coach.

