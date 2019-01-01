Malaysian schools to get FIFA's assistance for football

A new FIFA programme set to launch next year will look to get more Malaysian children picking up the sport of football.

Rather than waiting on initiatives from the local body or ministry, the primary schools in Malaysia are set to be able to get direct help from football's world governing body, FIFA. A 'Football for Schools' programme is being planned to kick off in the middle of 2020 that will provide the schools with the right tools to kick-start the students' interest in the sport.

FIFA"s own Technical Development Services Programme Manager Philip Zimmermann is currently in holding a three-day course for 30 participants including the 12 member associations of ASEAN Football Federation and their respecitive technical directors to guide them on how this programme will work.

"The FIFA Football for Schools programme is a program that will officially launch in spring of 2020. It's a program initiated by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and it's a project that sits in between the importance of football development but more important is the development of football.

"So it's a program that uses football as a hook to get children involve in schools to play football but more importantly to teach life skills through football. One of the things that we will provide not only for the Malaysian FA but also to our 118 member associations is the Football for Schools app.

"Which is a mobile application that has all football sessions as well as the life skills sessions linked to it. Even for physical education teachers or other teachers that might not have any experience on running such sessions, can very easily understand how to do so to include this into their curricular or extra-curricular activities," said Zimmermann.

A total of 11 million balls is currently in production by FIFA's partner adidas to help with this programme with 1 million balls alone is being planned to be distributed within the Southeast Asian region, with FIFA keeping a heavy emphasis on this region which is seen as a key focus area.

The onus after this course will be for Football Assocation of Malaysia (FAM) to work with the Ministry of Education of Malaysia on the wide-scale implementation of these tools and balls across most if not all of the primary schools in Malaysia.

