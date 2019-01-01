Malaysian FA channels clubs' deposits to unpaid players

Eight clubs will not receive their funds that have been held by the Malaysian FA, and they will instead go to their unpaid players.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Malaysian FA (FAM) revealed that it has used several clubs' league participation deposits to settle their players and officials' unpaid wages.

Out of the eight clubs, six have already shut up shop; Felcra FC, MOF FC, DBKL FC, Terengganu City, Hanelang and Marcerra United, while the remaining two are still competing; Felda United in the Super League and PDRM FA in the second tier.

Money owed to current and former players and officials of these clubs have been paid beginning February 19 this year, and the process of distributing the funds is still ongoing.

The statement, issued by FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam, revealed that the total of overdue wages that has been paid, using the deposits and other club funds held by the association, amounted to RM2,517,959.40 (USD616,169.84).

But Stuart was quick to add that some of these clubs still owe unpaid wages despite the payments, and urged them to take responsibility of the debts.

