Super League relegation battlers; where do they stand?

The 2019 Malaysia Super League campaign will come to its end this weekend, with three teams vying for one remaining spot that will guarantee safety.

The 2019 Malaysia Super League campaign will come to its end this weekend, and although the winners (JDT) and runners up ( ) have been decided, things are still very much open at the bottom.

Three teams face the risk of becoming the two sides to be relegated to the 2020 Malaysia Premier League. FC are in the remaining safety slot in 10th with 16 points for now, but they are only separated from Felda United in 11th spot by goal difference. (KL) on 14 points arelast, but the City Boys too still have a slim shot at safety.

What results do these three teams need in order to secure another season in Malaysia's top tier? Let's find out.

PKNP FC face (PJ) away:

- A win will most likely guarantee their safety, unless Felda win by a huge margin that reduces their goal difference significantly.

- A draw against PJ too will be enough for them to obtain safety, as long as Felda and KL both also draw or lose their respective matches.

- Even a defeat may still see them avoid relegation, if KL draw or lose, and Felda lose. PKNP however need to avoid a heavy defeat in this scenario.

Felda United host :

- A win against the finalists alone may not be enough for the Fighters, if PKNP win their match too. The hosts need to win by scoring as many goals as they can in order to better their goal difference. But a slim win will suffice if PKNP draw or lose to PJ.

- A draw can still land them safety, if PKNP lose and KL draw or lose.

- A defeat means them bidding farewell to the top tier once again.

Kuala Lumpur play away to :

- The City Boys need a miracle to rescue their top-tier status. They need to win against the other FA Cup finalists, while hoping that PKNP and Felda both lose. If the two teams draw, KL then need to win with a huge margin in order to improve their goal difference.

- A draw or defeat means a last-place finish, relegation and absence from the .

