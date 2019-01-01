JDT retains trophy, Melaka and Kedah joins them with maximum points

Johor Darul Ta'zim easily claimed their first trophy of the season while Liridon Krasniqi's spectacular goal marks second day of the 2018 Super League

For the second year running, JDT claimed their first trophy of the season in their first match of the season after completing an easy 1-0 win over Perak at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium on Saturday. Perak never really got into the game for the entire match as JDT dominated from the first whistle.

Safawi Rasid threatened with a couple of long distance shots but when the only goal of the match came, it was down to a little bit of ingenuity from Gonzalo Cabrera. The Argentine spotted Hafizul Hakim off his line and produced a delicate chip into the top corner, five minutes before half time that ended up sealing the win for JDT.

Over at Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka met some of the expectations placed on them by edging PJ City FC 2-1. With Shukor Adan only on the bench, a white-haired Safiq Rahim was given the armband for this match. In the 36th minute, Patrick Reichelt's cross was sumptuously hammered home by Krasniqi with an overhead kick to give the home side the lead.

Just a minute before half time, Melaka doubled their lead after Casagrande finished off a corner kick routine with Krasniqi turning provider this time around. PJ City did stage a mini comeback in the second half with R. Barathkumar pulling a goal back but it wasn't enough to deny Melaka all three points.

In the other Super League tie on Saturday, Manjung Stadium played host to its first league match when PKNP FC took to the field in their brand new venue to play host to Kedah. However it was not the result that the home side was looking for as they succumbed to a 0-2 defeat.

Aidil Shahrin's side broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when Shakir Hamzah reacted quickest to pounce from close range to beat Asyraaf Omar. PKNP kept pluggin away but could not break a resolute Kedah's defence and the visitors eventually settled the tie with a breakaway goal in the 88th minute when Jonatan Bauman ran unchallenged before scoring from outside the box.

